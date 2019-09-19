Some e-cigarette shops shut in Delhi, others say they saw ban coming

As the Union cabinet’s decision to ban e-cigarettes took effect, shutters began coming down on e-cigarette shops Wednesday afternoon across the city. The decision to ban e-cigarettes was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, citing health risk to “the youth”, and because they were becoming a “style-statement” for some of them.

Dedicated stores for e-cigarettes in Delhi offer users a wide variety of options of flavours and hand-held devices. Among the most popular is The Dampf Company Vape Shop, which has one store each in Connaught Place and GK 1 M-Block Market. Both outlets were shut since Wednesday morning itself.

The devices were also sold at some paan and cigarette shops. However, many had already stopped sales of e-cigarettes before the ban itself. A proprietor of a paan shop in Janpath said, “We stopped around January or February as the demand seemed to be over. We were barely selling five of the devices per month,” he said.

Others said they had stopped as they had anticipated the sale of the devices would run into trouble soon. “We stopped selling a month ago as there was already a sense the entire issue was stuck in a difficult place. We didn’t want to be stuck with all the stock, which we would have had to dump,” said the manager of a paan studio in CP.