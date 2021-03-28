Some Delhi districts showing spike in positivity rate on government radar

Recently, the Delhi government decided to conduct random testing of passengers coming from states where Covid-19 cases are surging (file)

With Delhi continuing to witness a surge in the daily number of Covid cases, state health officials are keeping track of certain districts which are reporting the sharpest rise in positivity rate.

Data shared by the health department shows that there has been a significant increase in the positivity rate in north-west, south-east and south districts, while east, central and north-east have not seen a significant rise.

Between March 5 and March 24, the highest increase in positivity rate has been observed in the north-west district — from 0.69% to 3% — followed by the south-east district where the positivity rate increased from 0.9% to 2.41%. During the same period, the city added 10,733 new infections to its overall tally.

“We have mapped areas from where cases have been reported in our district. As per the trend, the rise in cases has been observed from urban areas. However, the surge can also be attributed to the large number of RT-PCR tests we are conducting in our district. On Thursday, we tested around 6,000 people, which is so far the highest for our district. We are going full throttle on RT-PCR tests and have also altered the containment strategy. We are following the micro-containment strategy and identifying all clusters from where two or more cases are being reported at a time,” said Cheshta Yadav, district magistrate, north-west.



Districts like east, central and north-east have observed a marginal rise in the positivity rate, suggests the data. Positivity rate in the east district on March 5 was 0.93%, which rose to 1.09% by March 24. In Shahdara district, the positivity rate moved from 0.1% to 0.54% during the same period.

“These are some districts where positivity rate has been fluctuating. So, these areas are not of much concern at the moment. Those reporting a significant rise in positivity rate have been asked to rework the containment strategy. What we have observed is that districts witnessing a spike in positivity rate have a high influx of people coming from other states,” said a senior official from the health department.



Recently, the Delhi government decided to conduct random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from states where Covid-19 cases are surging at the airport, railway stations, ISBTs and alighting points for private buses.