Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Astrophysicist Professor Somak Raychaudhury is new V-C of Ashoka University

Raychaudhury will be taking over from Professor Malabika Sarkar, who will be associated with the university as Principal Academic Advisor.

Professor Somak Raychaudhury will be the new Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University. (Express Photo)

Astrophysicist Professor Somak Raychaudhury has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University.
Raychaudhury is currently Director of the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). Earlier, he was the Head of Department of Physics and Dean of Sciences at Presidency University.

He has a PhD in Astrophysics from Churchill College, University of Cambridge and undergraduate degrees in Physics from Trinity College at University of Oxford and Presidency College.

“Professor Raychaudhury is a highly regarded scholar in the field of astrophysics and astronomical sciences. With his outstanding experience of leading several institutions and conducting exemplary research, he is well placed to take forward our mission to expand our ambitious Sciences and research agenda as the university embarks on its next decade,” said Ashoka University’s Chancellor Professor Rudrangshu Mukherjee.

Raychaudhury – whose date of joining has not been announced yet – will be taking over from Professor Malabika Sarkar, who will be associated with the university as Principal Academic Advisor.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:32:21 pm
