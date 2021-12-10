Examinee, 3 members of ‘solver gang’ arrested for sending fake candidates for exams

Three members of a ‘solver gang’ and a candidate were arrested by Noida Police over two days for preparing fake credentials and appearing for examinations on behalf of real candidates, the police informed Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Raghvendra Kumar, a candidate of an examination, Vikas Kumar, Sanjay Kumar and Anish Chahar.

The accused have been booked for fraud and conspiracy at Sector 58 police station. The police recovered five PAN and Aadhaar cards along with nearly Rs 50,000 cash from the possession of the accused.

“The accused used to make counterfeit Aadhaar cards and send one of their own to sit for the examinations on behalf of real candidates. The gang was active for the last 4-5 years. We have recovered cash, mobile phones and several other items. More members of the gang will soon be arrested,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the police, Vikas runs a coaching centre in Firozabad where the other accused used to meet probable candidates. The gang used to charge each candidate Rs 7 lakh and Vikas used to appear for the examinations on fake credentials.

Vikas told the police that he has appeared for different examinations on behalf of 10-12 candidates. The gang had sent fake candidates for the examinations of Delhi Police, UP Jail Warden, ITBP and many more.

Vikas had appeared for an examination on behalf of Raghvendra on Wednesday and had plans to sit for another test the following day but the duo was apprehended before that.