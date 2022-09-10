Gurgaon: Kin demand SIT probe into murder of former vice-chairman of Sohna market committee

Days after the former vice-chairman of the Sohna market committee was shot dead in Gurgaon, his family members and villagers from Sohna staged a protest at the office of the police commissioner on Friday, demanding that a special investigation team (SIT) be formed to probe the case.

Sukbir Singh (48) alias Sukhbir Chairman, a property dealer hailing from Rithoj village, had gone to purchase clothes from a showroom in Sadar Bazar on September 1 around 3.30 pm, when at least five assailants opened fire at him. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Singh’s son had said in the first information report (FIR) that Singh’s brother-in-law was the main suspect as relations between him and his father had been strained for some time.

A group of over 75 protesters sat outside the premises, stating that despite several days since the incident, police were yet to arrest the main accused in the case.

“An SIT should be immediately formed to probe the case. He [Singh] was a political figure and had been active in local politics in Sohna. He was shot dead in broad daylight in the middle of the city. Despite the CCTV footage and evidence, the police have arrested just one shooter in 10 days. The main culprit is absconding,” said a relative of the victim.

After protesting for over two hours, the protesters gave an ultimatum to the police demanding that all the accused be arrested within the next five days, adding that they would take to the streets and stage protests if no action was taken.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Deepak Saharan, reached the police commissioner’s office and assured the protesters of a fair probe.

“Local police teams and several crime branch teams are working to arrest the accused. One shooter has already been arrested. We will soon arrest the other accused,” Saharan told the media.