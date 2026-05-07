Sohna Highway caves in for 6th time since 2023, exposed Gurugram’s crumbling sewer infra

For the sixth time since 2023, a portion of the Rs 2,000-crore elevated corridor in Sohna that connects Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway caved in on Wednesday morning. It is one of the busiest arterial roads in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The latest collapse, on a stretch near the S D Adarsh Vidyalaya, formed a massive crater — estimated to be 10-foot-wide and 20-foot-deep — metres away from the spot where a similar sinkhole had emerged last June.

Traffic authorities and civic officials promptly barricaded the stretch to avert any accident.

Officials have attributed the recurring road collapses to a severely damaged 1,800-mm master sewer line running underneath the highway.