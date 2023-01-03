Grievance appellate committees will be set up to redress social media users’ complaints: Centre to Delhi HC

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court recently it will set up “grievance appellate committees” to redress complaints of users against decisions of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook on hosting contentious content, as per the amendments to the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The submission was made before a single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma in a batch of petitions challenging the suspension of accounts by social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. The platforms also known as “significant social media intermediaries” have questioned the maintainability of writ petitions against them.

During the course of the hearing on December 19 last year, the Centre placed on record an October 28, 2022, notification and informed the high court about the amendments which have been made to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The high court then listed the matter for hearing on February 16.

As per the said gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in October last year, the three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months.

The government has, in the new rules, added objectionable religious content (with intent to incite violence) alongside pornography, trademark infringements, fake information and something that could be a threat to the sovereignty of the nation that users can flag to social media platforms. Their decisions on such flaggings can be challenged in the grievance committees.

In September last year, the Centre had told the high court that a regulatory mechanism for social media companies is under consideration but the same will be prospective in nature and may not have any impact on the pending cases against user-related decisions of the platforms.

Justice Varma, had at that time, said that if the scope of the regulatory power that the Centre proposes to invoke is known then it will know exactly the contours of its jurisdiction. “Before we render a judgement we also want to understand if there is any regulatory mechanism which they are proposing to implement, whether that will also have any impact on this batch of matters,” he had said.