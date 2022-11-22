scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Social media influencer dies in car crash in Greater Noida, 2 injured

Police identified the deceased as Rohit Bhati, also known as Rowdy Bhati, a native of Bulandshahr, while his injured friends were identified as Manoj and Aatish.

Police said the victims were taken to the nearby GIMS hospital, where Bhati succumbed to injuries during treatment. (Representational/File)

A social media influencer died and two of his friends were injured in a car crash in Greater Noida in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Rohit Bhati, also known as Rowdy Bhati, a native of Bulandshahr, while his injured friends were identified as Manoj and Aatish.

The incident took place near the Chuharpur underpass when the car struck a tree at around 3 am, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 police station. Police suspect the likely cause was that they lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn.

Police said the victims were taken to the nearby GIMS hospital, where Bhati succumbed to injuries during treatment. His friends are still being treated. Police added that a panchnama and other formalities related to Bhati’s death were underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

Bhati had close to a million followers on Instagram, with news of his death drawing a flurry of videos reporting and condoling his death.

More from Delhi

Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands. His large social media following is focused partly around his Gurjar identity and displays of his lifestyle, including cars.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:15:35 am
Next Story

Stray dog beaten to death in Delhi: Police arrest 4 college students

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement