Social media influencer dies in car crash in Greater Noida, 2 injured

A social media influencer died and two of his friends were injured in a car crash in Greater Noida in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Rohit Bhati, also known as Rowdy Bhati, a native of Bulandshahr, while his injured friends were identified as Manoj and Aatish.

The incident took place near the Chuharpur underpass when the car struck a tree at around 3 am, under the jurisdiction of the Beta-2 police station. Police suspect the likely cause was that they lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn.

Police said the victims were taken to the nearby GIMS hospital, where Bhati succumbed to injuries during treatment. His friends are still being treated. Police added that a panchnama and other formalities related to Bhati’s death were underway.

Bhati had close to a million followers on Instagram, with news of his death drawing a flurry of videos reporting and condoling his death.

Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands. His large social media following is focused partly around his Gurjar identity and displays of his lifestyle, including cars.