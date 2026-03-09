Social media influencer crashes Fortuner on Delhi-Meerut Expressway — on live video; cops suspect suicide attempt

Social media influencer Anurag Dobhal was injured after his SUV crashed into a median on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Saturday night. Police suspect the high-speed incident was a suicide attempt. (File Photo for representation)

A social media influencer was injured after his Fortuner crashed into the median on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad late Saturday night. The influencer, Anurag Dhobal, was streaming a live video at the time, police said.

According to officials, the vehicle flipped on impact and landed on the opposite carriageway. Police said the incident is suspected to be a suicide attempt.

Anurag, a resident of Dehradun, who has around 7.5 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a facility in Delhi. His condition is currently stated to be stable, police said.