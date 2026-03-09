Social media influencer crashes Fortuner on Delhi-Meerut Expressway — on live video; cops suspect suicide attempt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A social media influencer was injured after his Fortuner crashed into the median on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad late Saturday night. The influencer, Anurag Dhobal, was streaming a live video at the time, police said.
According to officials, the vehicle flipped on impact and landed on the opposite carriageway. Police said the incident is suspected to be a suicide attempt.
Anurag, a resident of Dehradun, who has around 7.5 million followers on Instagram and over 7 million subscribers on YouTube, was initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a facility in Delhi. His condition is currently stated to be stable, police said.
According to police, the crash occurred around 10.20 pm on Saturday “The victim was heading towards Delhi from the Meerut side when his SUV crashed near Hawa Hawai Aeroplane Restaurant and landed on the opposite Meerut lane,” said Ajay Kumar, Station House Officer of Masoori police station.
Kumar said the man was stable. “He live-streamed the video and was telling his mother that he will meet her in the next life,” the SHO said.
Multiple clips of the live vlog circulated on social media on Sunday.
In the videos, the influencer appears emotional and is seen sharply turning the steering wheel. In one of them, he also flipped the camera for the viewers to see the speed of the vehicle — 140-150 kmph. Anurag said goodbye before the crash.
“The investigating officer concerned has already presented a report, stating that the man attempted suicide. There are no charges being framed against anyone in this case,” Kumar added.
Surendra Nath Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad, said the police were informed after the injured influencer had already been taken to a hospital. “By the time we came to know about the accident, his friends had already rushed him to a nearby hospital in Meerut,” Tiwari said.
Police said one of his followers and friends, Ashish Chaudhary from Mehrauli in Ghaziabad, reached the spot soon after witnessing the crash during the live stream.
Police said the influencer’s statement will be recorded once he recovers.
“We have informed his family members and the exact reason behind the incident will be ascertained after recording the victim’s and his family members’ statements,” Tiwari said.
“Prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of suicide attempt. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause,” Kumar said, adding that the damaged SUV has been removed from the expressway.
