Social media influencer Bobby Kataria among 11 booked by Gurgaon police

Gurgaon police Thursday registered an FIR against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria and 10 others for allegedly posting obscene remarks about a woman on social media and threatening her.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint alleging she had organised a powerlifting competition on July 31, for which a panel of judges had been formed and registrations of athletes done. In the police complaint, she said as the competition was being conducted, the winners in several categories were being declared and their certificates, medals, gift hampers and cash prizes were handed over to them simultaneously.

“Around 8.30 pm, Bobby Kataria arrived with his associates. I saw that he and his aides went on the stage and abruptly stopped the competition. There was chaos and scuffles took place, which we tried to control, but his aides ruined the competition. Fearing for their safety, I handed over certificates and medals to female athletes and sent them back,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant claimed that later, she saw that one of the other accused had taken over the competition and was fielding himself and his own candidates without paying any registration fee. “When I objected to this, the accused persons misbehaved with me. They fielded their own candidates and declared them winners to take prize money and also took other original records and material. After the competition, when I asked them for accounts of money, they told me they would not return a single penny and threatened to kill me and my family if I pursued any legal action against them,” she alleged in the FIR.

She further alleged the accused persons had been posting abusive and obscene comments about her on social media platforms, due to which she had to leave her home.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Eleven people, including Bobby Kataria, have been named in the FIR. A probe has been initiated.”

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.