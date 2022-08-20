scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria among 11 booked by Gurgaon police

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

bobby katariaThe complainant alleged the accused persons had been posting abusive and obscene comments about her on social media platforms, due to which she had to leave her home. (Photo: Twitter screengrab)

Gurgaon police Thursday registered an FIR against social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria and 10 others for allegedly posting obscene remarks about a woman on social media and threatening her.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint alleging she had organised a powerlifting competition on July 31, for which a panel of judges had been formed and registrations of athletes done. In the police complaint, she said as the competition was being conducted, the winners in several categories were being declared and their certificates, medals, gift hampers and cash prizes were handed over to them simultaneously.

“Around 8.30 pm, Bobby Kataria arrived with his associates. I saw that he and his aides went on the stage and abruptly stopped the competition. There was chaos and scuffles took place, which we tried to control, but his aides ruined the competition. Fearing for their safety, I handed over certificates and medals to female athletes and sent them back,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant claimed that later, she saw that one of the other accused had taken over the competition and was fielding himself and his own candidates without paying any registration fee. “When I objected to this, the accused persons misbehaved with me. They fielded their own candidates and declared them winners to take prize money and also took other original records and material. After the competition, when I asked them for accounts of money, they told me they would not return a single penny and threatened to kill me and my family if I pursued any legal action against them,” she alleged in the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visitPremium
Delhi Confidential: NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

She further alleged the accused persons had been posting abusive and obscene comments about her on social media platforms, due to which she had to leave her home.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Eleven people, including Bobby Kataria, have been named in the FIR. A probe has been initiated.”

More from Delhi

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:18:34 am
Next Story

Neve Campbell to lead David E Kelley’s drama series Avalon

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again

5

Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: 'A woman beater, and not just me'

Featured Stories

Misogyny in court
Misogyny in court
Raising the dead
Raising the dead
Expert Explains | Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of con...
Expert Explains | Which oils to use, and how much: Do’s and don’ts of con...
Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation
Explained Books: Why the paths to development vary from nation to nation
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
With double its usual dahi handis, BJP climbs the Mumbai power pyramid
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Shivpal's swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister

Cheetahs from Namibia set to reach in Sept: Union Minister

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

Medical students in a spot as NMC says it does not recognise Ukraine offer

NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit
Delhi Confidential

NCSC chairperson heads to Rajasthan on a spot visit

Premium
Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Professor resigned on her own, no question of forcing: St Xavier’s V-C

Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know

Covid cases rising: here's what you need to know

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 World Cup will help build ecosystem'
Woman's football team captain

'Important ban is lifted... hosting U-17 World Cup will help build ecosystem'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement