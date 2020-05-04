Social distancing violation at Khoh village

At the quarantine facility in Manesar. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) At the quarantine facility in Manesar. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

A violation of social distancing norms occurred unexpectedly at Khoh village in Manesar on Sunday afternoon, after a rumour was spread in the area that data of workers looking to return to their home states was being collected at the government school in the village.

According to officials, the incident took place around 1 pm, while food was being distributed at the school.

“It seems someone spread a rumour that information about migrant workers who wanted to sign up for transportation back to their villages was being collected, because of which a lot of people gathered at the establishment,” said Deepak Saharan, DCP, (Manesar).

“As soon as the SHO received information that a crowd had gathered and social distancing was not being followed, a police team was immediately rushed there. The personnel did not use force, but had to refute the rumours and make people understand the situation before they could disperse the mob,” he said.

Officials said an FIR has been registered regarding the matter under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“No arrests have been made yet, we are investigating the matter,” said the DCP.

