Social distancing still in place but crowded bus stops make a comeback in capital

Crowded bus stops and many people without masks have become a common sight in the capital, despite social distancing measures and Covid precautions still in place. At Anand Vihar bus terminal on Tuesday afternoon, several people could be seen jostling to get into buses — which are only allowed to ferry 20 passengers to ensure social distancing amid the Covid pandemic. A majority of commuters were not wearing masks due to the “hot weather”.

With Covid cases in the capital seeing a dip over the last weeks, officials at bus stops said there has been a noticeable change in behaviour and they are finding it difficult to manage the situation due to the sheer number of people taking buses. A CISF constable stationed at the bus terminal said, “We have tried everything. Earlier, we used to stop people on the road and tell them to wear masks, but they would wear it for a while, walk ahead and take it off again.”

Pointing to the foot overbridge near the terminal, he said, “Around 70-80 people use it. How do we control such crowds?” Many on the bridge did not have a mask on and complained that it is “difficult to breathe through them”.

A police sub-inspector said, “We issue e-challans if we see vehicles carrying too many people or people without masks… but it becomes difficult to maintain decorum and distance.”

Several commuters who got off buses at Anand Vihar also rushed to catch shuttles and autos. Ashu Wahlia (40), an auto driver, who had a gamcha tied around his face as a mask, said: “People are already tired while travelling. Many have children to take care of. So if we ask them to wear masks, they get angry at us.”

Similar concerns were echoed by authorities at bus stops in Sarai Kale Khan. Ved Prakash, a home guard, said, “We are doing whatever we can from our end — asking people to wear masks, telling them to maintain distance. But it has to come from within, we cannot keep forcing it. Ever since cases have gone down in the city, people have become more casual about social distancing.” Prakash added if the Metro services were functioning, bus stops would not have to bear all the crowd. Delhi Metro has been shut since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Meanwhile, with the cap on travellers in buses, many struggled to find a spot. Nanak (36), a daily wager waiting with his wife and two children for a bus to Mathla in UP, said, “We are waiting for a private bus. We will try to maintain distance once we get in. My children are young. We have masks for them, but they keep taking it off as it is uncomfortable.”

