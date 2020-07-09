Snatching cases a concern, Delhi police chief asks for list of crime hotspots

According to police, at least 17 snatching cases are reported every day, with several others going unreported.(Representational) According to police, at least 17 snatching cases are reported every day, with several others going unreported.(Representational)

East district with 374 cases, Northeast with 367 and Outer with 312 are the three top districts where maximum snatching incidents took place in the last six months, according to the half-yearly statistics provided by Delhi Police. To tackle this, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has asked all DCPs to identify crime hotspots in their areas after analysing PCR calls and to increase patrolling.

Since May 1, there has been a sudden spike in snatching cases in the city. With maximum cases being committed by repeat offenders, police are on their toes to nab them.

Data shows that 220 cases were reported from May 1-15; 342 cases from May 16-31; and 471 cases from June 1-15.

The districts presented the data to Shrivastava in a crime review meeting last week.

As per the data, the Eastern range – which includes East, Northeast and Shahdara districts – is the only range where every district has reported over 300 snatching cases each. With 31 cases, the New Delhi district is the only one with the lowest incidents.

“Of 374 cases in East district, 127 have been solved and 166 people have been arrested till June 30. In Northeast, 142 cases have been solved and 143 people arrested. In Shahdara, 307 cases were reported and 203 cases solved. They have arrested 205 people on charges of snatching, which is the highest number of arrests made as compared with the other 14 districts,” said a senior officer.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh told The Indian Express that they have started analysing PCR calls of snatching incidents of the last one and half years.

“We identified at least 17 hotspots and increased police patrolling, deployed our policemen in civil dress. Apart from taking action against snatchers, we are also taking action against receivers, who purchased from snatchers,” he said.

According to police, at least 17 snatching cases are reported every day, with several others going unreported.

“Western range — Outer, West and Dwarka districts – is the second range where maximum snatching incidents are reported. 312 cases were reported in Outer district, of which 93 have been solved while 114 people have been arrested. As many as 198 cases were reported in Dwarka and they have solved 87 cases, but arrested 149 people. In West district, 73 cases have been solved out of 194 cases and 115 people arrested,” said an officer.

The police chief has been holding weekly crime review meetings, which used to happen once in a fortnight. In one such meeting, Shrivastava had asked all DCPs to do “crime mapping” of crime prone areas to curb street crime.

