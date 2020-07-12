Snatchers target man during walk in Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Sharma told police that the accused did not take his cell phone. Sharma told police that the accused did not take his cell phone.

Two bike-borne assailants allegedly robbed a man in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas when he was on an evening walk. The incident took place on July 8. No arrest has been made so far.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm when the man, Kunal Sharma (25), was on Laxman Public Road near the Mayfair garden entrance. Police said Sharma stays in Hauz Khas with his family and works in a private garment company in Gurgaon.

“Two men suddenly stopped their bike in front of him and robbed him at gunpoint. One was hiding his face with a scarf and the other wore a helmet. They took out his four rings, an Apple watch and also checked his pockets and neck for the chain,” said a senior police officer.

Sharma told police that the accused did not take his cell phone. “He immediately approached the nearby police post and filed a complaint,” the officer said.DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have identified the suspects. We are conducting raids to nab the accused.”

