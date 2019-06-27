Snatchers target Delhi University professor out for a walk in North Campus

Out for a morning walk, a Delhi University professor was intercepted by three bike-borne men, who snatched his gold chain after a brief scuffle in the heart of North Campus Tuesday.

Advertising

Police have so far been unable to track the three accused, who did not wear helmets to mask their faces. Investigators have looked into two CCTVs but have been unable to get a clear grab of their faces.

Officers said Dr Subhash Kumar Singh was attacked in an area where there’s regular patrolling by PCR vans. Dr Singh, who teaches Sanskrit at Kirori Mal College and stays in the teacher’s staff quarters, left for a stroll at 4:45 am, wearing a gold chain and carrying an iron rod in his hands to keep dogs away.

“I was returning to the college… it was a 700-metre stretch… I was around Ramjas College, near Sudama tea stall, when the three men came from behind. One of them got down and snatched my chain,” he told The Indian Express.

Advertising

In a desperate bid to get his chain back, he flinged the rod at the attacker, but the latter ducked and managed to get on the bike and flee the spot. “There have been incidents of mobile phones being snatched, but attacking a teacher like this is unheard of… That chain was a gift from my mother. But I’m not scared; I took a walk again this morning,” Singh said.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (theft), and 34 (common intention) at Maurice Nagar police station. So far, police have deputed a sub-inspector, who checked a CCTV camera outside Kirori Mal Hostel and found the view blocked by trees, and another CCTV in the vicinity which was not functioning.

“We have made a list of all escape routes and will check CCTV footage. There were no eyewitnesses at the time. Since the bike-borne men did not cover their faces, we expect to apprehend them soon,” said a police officer.

As per Delhi Police data, till June 15 this year, a total of 3,077 snatching cases have been registered by police. Last year, 2,983 cases were recorded in the same period. Police have laid special emphasis on clamping down on snatching as they found that a majority of the accused persons involved in such cases are first-time criminals.