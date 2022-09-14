scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Snatchers target BJP leader’s mother in Ghaziabad

Police said the elderly woman, Santosh Devi, was out for a walk near Pratap Vihar police chowki when two men on a motorcycle targeted her. The woman is the mother of Pradeep Chaudhary, BJP member of Legislative Assembly from Bulandshahr, police said.

On allegations that the police car questioned the woman, the SHO said if it comes up, they will look into it.

A BJP leader’s 80-year-old mother was robbed of her earrings, with her family alleging the assailants cut off her earlobes in the process, in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. Police registered a case against two unidentified men on Sunday.

Police said the elderly woman, Santosh Devi, was out for a walk near Pratap Vihar police chowki when two men on a motorcycle targeted her. The woman is the mother of Pradeep Chaudhary, BJP member of Legislative Assembly from Bulandshahr, police said.

“… Five police teams have been constituted under the supervision of SP Crime and SP City who are investigating the incident based on CCTV footage and manual intelligence. A case has been registered with Vijay Nagar police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (City-1) Ghaziabad, Nipun Agarwal, on Tuesday.

Jeetpal, Devi’s other son, said she was out for a walk around 5 am. He said she had stopped to pick up flowers for puja, when two men on motorcycle approached her. “They gestured to her to come towards them, and she thought they had probably lost their way and needed help. When she did, they placed a knife against her body. My mother was scared… they then tried to snatch her earrings. The earrings were heavy and did not come off easily. So, they cut off her earlobes and fled with her earrings,” he alleged.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Chaudhary further alleged that while his mother was looking for help, she found a police car and approached them, who in turn questioned for roaming so early in the morning. “She then went to Pratap Vihar police chowki and officials accompanied her to the incident spot. She came back home and around 8.30 am, when I woke up, I found her with her ears bleeding. I went to the police chowki and told officials present that I want to register a complaint. The officials came back to my house and clicked pictures of my mother’s ears. They assured me that once my mother gets treated, I can come back and register a complaint,” Chaudhary said.

“I was reluctant (to file a complaint later) as I felt the earrings were gone… However, Ghaziabad police called me on Sunday and assured me of strict action against those responsible and I went ahead and filed a complaint,” he said.

“An FIR under IPC section 392 (punishment for robbery) has been registered against two men. As of now, police teams are trying the identify the accused,” said SHO Vijay Nagar police station.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

On allegations that the police car questioned the woman, the SHO said if it comes up, they will look into it.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 03:49:46 am
Next Story

The solution to India’s stunted improvement on the Human Development Index: Improving access to quality education

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement