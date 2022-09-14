Snatchers target BJP leader’s mother in Ghaziabad

A BJP leader’s 80-year-old mother was robbed of her earrings, with her family alleging the assailants cut off her earlobes in the process, in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. Police registered a case against two unidentified men on Sunday.

Police said the elderly woman, Santosh Devi, was out for a walk near Pratap Vihar police chowki when two men on a motorcycle targeted her. The woman is the mother of Pradeep Chaudhary, BJP member of Legislative Assembly from Bulandshahr, police said.

“… Five police teams have been constituted under the supervision of SP Crime and SP City who are investigating the incident based on CCTV footage and manual intelligence. A case has been registered with Vijay Nagar police station. Appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (City-1) Ghaziabad, Nipun Agarwal, on Tuesday.

Jeetpal, Devi’s other son, said she was out for a walk around 5 am. He said she had stopped to pick up flowers for puja, when two men on motorcycle approached her. “They gestured to her to come towards them, and she thought they had probably lost their way and needed help. When she did, they placed a knife against her body. My mother was scared… they then tried to snatch her earrings. The earrings were heavy and did not come off easily. So, they cut off her earlobes and fled with her earrings,” he alleged.

Chaudhary further alleged that while his mother was looking for help, she found a police car and approached them, who in turn questioned for roaming so early in the morning. “She then went to Pratap Vihar police chowki and officials accompanied her to the incident spot. She came back home and around 8.30 am, when I woke up, I found her with her ears bleeding. I went to the police chowki and told officials present that I want to register a complaint. The officials came back to my house and clicked pictures of my mother’s ears. They assured me that once my mother gets treated, I can come back and register a complaint,” Chaudhary said.

“I was reluctant (to file a complaint later) as I felt the earrings were gone… However, Ghaziabad police called me on Sunday and assured me of strict action against those responsible and I went ahead and filed a complaint,” he said.

“An FIR under IPC section 392 (punishment for robbery) has been registered against two men. As of now, police teams are trying the identify the accused,” said SHO Vijay Nagar police station.

Advertisement

On allegations that the police car questioned the woman, the SHO said if it comes up, they will look into it.