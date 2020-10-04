Snatchers on bike target Delhi government employee

CCTV grab of the incident

Three bikers allegedly snatched the gold chain of a 51-year-old Delhi government employee in Prashant Vihar area.

The incident took place on Thursday evening around 5 pm when the complainant was feeding a cow before going to a temple. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.

Police said the man, Shyam Chhabra, was going to the temple when the incident took place. “We have registered a case under relevant sections and investigation has been initiated,” said DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra.

In a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, the man can be seen offering something to a stray animal. Suddenly, a person, talking on the phone, collides with him. “They get into an argument. Meanwhile, his two accomplices who are on a bike join him. The accused who collided with the man snatches his chain and pushes him, following which he falls on the road. The accused flee from the spot even as the man tries to chase them,” a senior police officer said.

Several teams have been formed and police are checking CCTV footage near the spot to identify the accused persons or get clues about them, Mishra said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd