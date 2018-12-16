Snatcher caught as Delhi University student puts up a fight

When three people tried to snatch a Delhi University student’s mobile phone, she put up a fight. The men went on to attack her with a blade, but she latched on to the attackers and managed to catch one of them, in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, police said.

The student, Sonal Shukla, is pursuing MCA from DU, and stays with her parents in Sonia Vihar. The woman was sent to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later discharged. Police said the accused she caught hold of was a minor, adding they are trying to ascertain the identity of the other two accused.

On Friday afternoon, the student sat for an exam and was returning to her house. She boarded an autorickshaw and was heading home when the three bike-borne accused accosted her and tried to snatch her mobile phone. The woman struggled with the attackers and they fell from their motorcycle, following which two of them fled the spot, police said.