Monday, July 23, 2018
Snag hits Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, services affected briefly

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 23, 2018 2:09:46 pm
Snag hits Delhi metro's Blue Line, services affected briefly Line 4 is a branch line of the Blue Line, between the Yamuna Bank and Vaishali stations. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/File)

Services were briefly affected on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Monday due to a technical snag near the Rajouri Garden station, officials said. The Blue Line or Line-3/4 connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali.

“Train services were briefly affected from 9-9:15 am on Line-3, near the Rajouri Garden station, due to some signalling issue. To attend to it, access to track was given during this period.

“As a result, trains approaching the Rajouri Garden station were put on hold and train movement was regulated on the rest of the section of Line-3/4,” a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

Line 4 is a branch line of the Blue Line, between the Yamuna Bank and Vaishali stations.

“The services were soon restored and the trains are running normally since 9:15 am,” the official added.

Thousands of commuters had faced hardship late March when services on the Blue Line were hit for nearly 90 minutes due to a technical snag in the overhead electrification between the Karol Bagh and R K Ashram stations.

