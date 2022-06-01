Smriti Irani questions Arvind Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain: ‘Should he be declared as desh ka gaddar?’

The BJP Wednesday questioned AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why he was shielding his minister Satyendar Jain, who has been remanded in ED custody in connection with a money laundering case, and allowing him to continue in the government.

“Kejriwal ji yesterday said corruption tantamount to desh ki gaddari. Does he know he is patronising those who have deceived the treasury and the people? Should he be declared as a desh ka gaddar? How long will he receive his support?” asked Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani during a press conference at the party headquarters.

Throwing a series of questions at Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, Smriti Irani asked “Was it not true that Principal Commissioner of Income Tax had stated that Satendar Jain himself was the rightful owner of Rs 16.39 crore black money?” The BJP leader also recalled that the Division Bench Delhi High Court in one of its orders in 2019 confirmed that Satendar Jain committed money laundering.

“My first question is to Arvind Kejriwal ji. Can he clarify that Satendar Jain has given Rs 16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members, through 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators from 2010-16?” Irani asked adding that Jain himself had admitted it.

The BJP leader said these shell companies were Indo Metallic Impex Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Prayas Info Solution Private Limited, and Mangalyatan Projects Private Limited.

“Kejriwal ji, should such a person continue to be a minister in your government even today?” she asked.

The minister also alleged that Jain had taken the ownership of 200 bighas of land in many areas of Delhi to his advantage.

On Tuesday, a CBI court Satyendar Jain in Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9 in connection with a money laundering case. A day before, the ED arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI First Information Report (FIR) lodged against the AAP leader in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.