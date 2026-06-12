Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers could soon be mandatory at homes in Delhi

Citing that 90% of the buildings in the national capital neither have fire NOC or related safety compliance in place, the Delhi government is planning to tighten enforcement of building by-laws and strengthen fire safety norms by making hydrants, smoke detectors and extinguishers mandatory across residential areas, including gated societies, individual houses and residential colonies, said Home Minister Ashish Sood.

“It has also come forward that storage of inflammable materials, electric overloading and violations of rules are the leading causes of fire. Beside actions, it is also time we make people aware about the dos and don’ts to prevent fire in houses especially those located in densely populated areas with narrow lanes,” said the minister.

In Delhi, currently fire hydrants and smoke detectors are only mandatory for commercial buildings and those with a height of 15 metres or above. However, NOCs and other equipment are not mandatory for independent, low-rise buildings and residential properties, said officials.

“This is not about reacting in haste. But when a fire breaks out, basic safety measures such as fire hydrants, smoke detectors and emergency escape ladders can make the difference… Even as we work to strengthen the city’s fire safety infrastructure, those inside a building are invariably the first to respond. Ensuring that these systems are in place is therefore in everyone’s interest,” Sood also said.

Officials said that following the Vivek Vihar fire tragedy which claimed nine lives last month, the fire department was asked to submit a proposal to include fire prevention systems, like smoke detectors, in houses.

“The department has submitted its proposal and it is being examined. Under the proposal, the government is mulling to make smoke detectors mandatory in houses. These don’t cost much and run on battery and whenever there is smoke, an alarm will buzz and alert people so they can escape the premises before the fire spreads,” said a senior official, adding that it can also prevent mishaps.

Officials said Sood has directed the fire department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to examine building by-laws.

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Officials said that the government is also examining the possibility of advising people on less use of inflammable construction materials, asking them not to store those inside the house.

At the four-storey building in Palam where a fire broke out in March killing nine of a family, inflammable materials like thinners, chemicals and paints were stored in the basement.

Another hurdle is said to be crowded, narrow lanes which makes it difficult for fire tenders to reach the site of a fire. “Thus, the four-minute response window for addressing such situations is crossed… We are making several changes and upgrading our fire infrastructure and planning to increase the number of stations and procurement of small-sized fire tenders that can reach such areas,” said the minister.

Home department officials confirmed that they have received a proposal from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) for making smoke detectors mandatory in houses.

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“We are reviewing the proposal. We believe that this will reduce fire incidents and casualties drastically. It will soon be sent to the Cabinet for further approval,” said the minister.

Sood is also going to write a letter to the residents of Delhi highlighting the importance of fire safety norms and compliance.

For instance, as residential buildings of a height of up to 15 metres and ones of a height of 17.5 metres with stilt parking do not require a fire NOC, the responsibility of the residents becomes even greater. “The letter will have precautionary measures to be taken by the residents,” the minister said.

As per data, DFS handles over 20,000 fire calls and the city sees 250-300 deaths due to fire every year. In the last six months alone, over 60 people have lost their lives in fire tragedies.