scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Small restaurants, PGs will now need fire clearance in Delhi

Officials said the committee was also asked to make recommendations for PG hostels/ accommodations. Joint surveys were conducted by the committee in areas of Hauz Khas, Paharganj, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar and Bhai Parmanand Colony.

Delhi fire clearance, fire clearance in Delhi, no objection certificate NOC, delhi restaurant fire clearance, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsThe decision comes following suggestions of a sub-committee formed by the Delhi government in the aftermath of a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in February 2019, which left 17 dead.

Small restaurants with seating capacity below 50 and PG accommodations with 10 or more rooms operating without a fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC) will now have to mandatorily apply for one, said officials. Prior to this, such establishments did not come under mandatory fire NOC category.

The decision comes following suggestions of a sub-committee formed by the Delhi government in the aftermath of a fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh in February 2019, which left 17 dead.

After judicial investigations in the matter, the Delhi government constituted the sub-committee to study and review the status of existing guest houses and restaurants/eating houses in Delhi, including various laws connected with fire safety and fire prevention, and to make appropriate recommendations for fire prevention and fire safety of guest houses and restaurant/eating houses in Delhi.

Officials said the committee was also asked to make recommendations for PG hostels/ accommodations. Joint surveys were conducted by the committee in areas of Hauz Khas, Paharganj, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar and Bhai Parmanand Colony.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
Why the election in Gujarat is catching more and more of our attentionPremium
Why the election in Gujarat is catching more and more of our attention
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline

The committee suggested that a fire safety certificate must be mandatory for private hostels in Delhi having 10 or more rooms irrespective of number of guests staying in the hostel, and the Delhi Fire Services may formulate fire safety standards for private hostels accordingly, said an official.

For eating houses having gross floor area less than 90 square metres or seating capacity below 50 persons, the committee suggested these structures should comply with minimum fire safety measures as per guidelines prescribed by the Delhi Fire Services. It also suggested that a fire safety certificate must be mandatory for restaurants operating in the same building and said that all civic bodies should mention the size of the eating houses on trade licences issued to them.

More from Delhi

The committee had nine members from different departments under the chairmanship of Special Commissioner of Police Licensing and Transport Sanjay Singh and Atul Garg, Director/DFS, Professor B Bhattacharjee, IIT, PWD, restaurants and lodging house association among its members.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 04:37:14 am
Next Story

‘India may be compelled one day to test again. And when that happens, it is in US interests to avoid penalising it in any way’ today’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 30: Latest News
Advertisement