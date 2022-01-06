Small donations electoral trust donates Rs 3.3 crore to Congress in FY 21

Jaipur-based Small Donations Electoral Trust made donations worth Rs 3.31 crore to Congress in 2020-21, the Janpragati Electoral Trust donated Rs 37 lakh to four political parties, and the Progressive Electoral Trust linked to the Tata Group declared zero contribution to political parties in 2020-21, according to their declarations filed with the Election Commission.

According to details filed by the Small Donations Electoral Trust, it received Rs 3,32,30,270 as contributions in 2020-21 and donated Rs 3.31 crore to the Congress in 11 installments in March 2021.

Delhi-based Janpragati Electoral Trust received contributions worth Rs 39 lakh from Harrisons Malyalam Limited and made donations worth Rs 37 lakh. This included Rs 12 lakh to Congress, Rs 2 lakh to Lok Thantrik Janatha Dal (Shreyams Kumar), Rs 5 lakh to CPI and Rs 18 lakh to CPI (M).

Last month, the largest Electoral trust Prudent Electoral Trust declared that it donated Rs 245.7 crore to parties, including Rs 209 crore to BJP, Rs 25 crore to JD(U) and Rs 2 crore to Congress. Its share for the Congress party dipped by more than 93 per cent, dropping from Rs 31 crore last year to just 2 crore this fiscal.

In 2019-20, Prudent’s total contributions to parties had stood at Rs 271.5 crore, of which BJP got Rs 217.5 crore.