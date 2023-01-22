Over 100 slums, farmhouses in the way of clearing Delhi Ridge

Freeing the morphological Ridge and forest land of encroachments in the form of 103 JJ clusters as well as farmhouses is proving to be a tall order for the authorities in Delhi.

A senior official of the forest department said the JJ clusters are likely to be removed according to the availability of security and “the situation on ground” since the notification of forest land is being done as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Parts of the Ridge that were not notified earlier are now being notified under section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. As per the Act, notification of the land as ‘reserved forest’ means that no rights can be acquired over the land unless it is “under a grant or contract in writing made or entered into by or on behalf of the government”. It also prohibits clearing of the land for cultivation or any other purpose, except in accordance with rules made by the state government in the matter.

The forest department official pointed out that the NGT, in an order issued in January 2021, had asked the Delhi government to notify the “area over which there is no controversy” within three months. The remaining area was to be identified and an action plan to remove the encroachments was to be ensured within the next three months.

On the question of rehabilitation, the official pointed out that it would be the mandate of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), and that the forest department technically has no provision of waiting for rehabilitation since notification of the Ridge is being done as per the orders of the NGT.

According to the minutes of the meeting of the oversight committee that is monitoring the progress with regard to the removal of encroachments from the Ridge, 103 JJ clusters are located on land identified as forest land on the ridge or the ‘morphological ridge’.

In the Rangpuri forest division, notices were issued to residents of JJ clusters last year. Residents had then approached the Environment Minister and the forest department had then decided to take legal opinion on the rehabilitation of eligible residents.

In some cases, notification of parts of the Ridge have also been held up by court orders that have called for the status quo to be maintained. In an order from October for instance, the Delhi High Court had directed that status quo be maintained in the case of a farmhouse. The owner of a farmhouse in Asola village had approached the court stating that the forest department had demolished a part of the boundary wall without serving notice. The department had submitted then that the petitioner had encroached on government property. The court had directed the petitioner to file a representation and the concerned authority was to hear and dispose of it preferably within eight weeks. The parties were then directed to maintain the status quo till a decision was taken on the representation.