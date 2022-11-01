Slow to get off the mark, authorities in Delhi are falling behind in pollution fight

Even as the air quality edges closer to the ‘severe’ category in Delhi and measures under stage-3 or the ‘severe’ category of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been invoked, measures to control emissions from the transport sector, a large pollution source within the city, have not yet been implemented.

Under stage-2 and stage-3 of GRAP, the plan calls for intensifying public transport services to take private vehicles off the roads. A measure to be implemented under stage-2 of the GRAP, which was invoked on October 19, was augmenting CNG or electric bus and Metro services “by procuring additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service”. Stage-2 also lists enhancing parking fees as a measure to discourage use of private vehicles.

Stage-3 of GRAP, invoked on October 29, also mentions further intensification of public transport services and differential rates to encourage off-peak travel. It also suggests an additional action that State governments can consider — restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers.

None of these transport-related measures are in place yet, 12 days after GRAP stage-2 and two days after stage-3 were invoked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Emergency measures under stage-2 and 3 are meant to kick in three days ahead of the AQI reaching the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ level respectively.

Asked about intensifying Metro services, a statement issued by Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, said: “Delhi metro will run 37 additional train trips on weekdays across its network. This has been planned to intensify the use of public transport among passengers across Delhi-NCR. Usually, more than 4,000 trips are performed by Delhi metro trains every day.” Asked when the additional trains would begin to ply, an official said they would begin soon.

A spokesperson for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said that parking fees have not yet been enhanced by the MCD. “The committee which is to take a decision in this regard is yet to meet. Maybe in a day or two, they will come up with a decision,” the spokesperson said. MCD polls in the capital are scheduled for December.

On intensifying public transport services, Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra, said, “As of now, it is to augment public transport. We had issued a public notice about a week ago inviting transporters to register their buses with DTC. About 300-odd buses have already registered which we’ll ramp up. They are not plying yet. We’ll have to take a composite view on how many to hire based on last years’ experience, and at what rates to hire. It will also require the approval of the competent authority, which is the Cabinet in this case. For now, we are doing the groundwork.” Last year, the Transport Department had issued a notice for up to 1,000 additional buses, and the number that was in operation was around 500 to 700.

Kundra added: “Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are for when it (AQI) reaches the ‘severe’ category. It is ‘very poor’ right now and the prediction for the next three days is also ‘very poor’. We have to look at various aspects in the sense of how to implement it. Implementation is also an issue. We’ll have to work out a strategy on how to do it, but as of now, that stage has not arrived.”

A meeting will be held soon with DMRC and DTC on augmenting public transport services, Kundra said.

Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, said, “Out of local sources, transport emissions are the single largest source of PM 2.5, around 40% of annual average PM 2.5 levels, as per 2018 data from the SAFAR emissions inventory. So far, a lot of effort has been made to deal with dust. Control measures we are hearing of are for dust from construction activity, sprinkling of water. This will control PM 10, which is less dangerous compared to PM 2.5 When PM 2.5 concentration is in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ category, which should target the more lethal pollutant based on its emission contribution… which is first the transport sector.”

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, research and advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said transport-related measures are one of the “weakest points” while implementing GRAP in the city. “This shows how inadequate public transport systems, infrastructure for walking and cycling, and last-mile connectivity are in the city. Because of that infrastructure deficiency, they can’t enforce transport-related measures. We don’t have any measures to restrain use of personal vehicles. Without touching transport and vehicles, it will be tough to arrest the trend (of pollution),” she said.

“It is a very important source of pollution now in Delhi particularly because Delhi has already taken action on power plants, industries. This is turning out to be a challenge, but it cannot be ignored anymore. Electrification of vehicles doesn’t take care of congestion. Electrification has to happen across vehicle segments, and even then, you need to reduce numbers,” Roychowdhury added.