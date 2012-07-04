Slow & steady wins the race

As Vikas Mishra landed in Delhi after a successful U-19 Asia Cup campaign in Malaysia where he scalped 11 wickets in five games,the Delhi lad hoped that he would be part of the India U-19 World Cup squad. His performance in Malaysia had given the left-arm spinner hope that he would be making the trip to Australia for the World Cup and as per his expectations,the selectors duly named him in the final squad.

With two four-wicket hauls against Nepal and Malaysia,Mishra admits that a small change in his bowling did the trick. Although,this wasn’t the scenario back in April when he toured Australia for the U-19 quadrangular tournament and could only manage two wickets from four matches.

Disappointment and concern over not getting enough wickets saw him consult his coaches Bharat Arun and Naresh Jain,who put him back on track by advising him to give the ball more air. Mishra worked diligently on the advice that was given and reaped the benefits in the Asia Cup.

Since Mishra bowls from a higher trajectory,the chances of giving the ball air were quite less earlier. However after a number of batsmen picked his length and cashed in,Mishra thought it necessary to ring in a change. The change was simple and involved Mishra bowling with a pronounced loop. He initially had trouble with finding the right spot but Mishra said that extended practice sessions have addressed this concern.

Before going to Malaysia,I had already played two India U-19 quadrangular tournaments in Vishakhapatnam and Australia. I had got 9 wickets in Vishakhapatnam but could only manage 2 in Australia. So I discussed it with U-19 coach Bharat Arun sir and my personal coach Naresh Jain who asked me to bowl a lot slower than usual. Mishra said that this change also allowed him to experiment with his bowling.

Mishra said it was only after discussing his problems that he arrived at the conclusion that he could not keep on bowling in the same manner in the longer version as well as the one- day format.

Mishra also pointed out that it was difficult to control the ball initially but a slight adjustment within the crease helped him to achieve perfection. Having delivered the ball from close to the stumps earlier,Mishra moved a little wide. I had to go a little wide to avoid bowling short but having made that change,I was able to control my flight better and the loop deceived the batsmen. In the 11 wickets that I got,eight were stumped because the batsmen could not judge the loop, explained Mishra. He said that he has also mastered the art of bowling an arm ball from this same wide position.

With the U-19 World Cup nearly a month away,Mishra is happy that he knows how to ply his trade on Australian wickets. I will stick to my technique. I might not get turn but bounce will only come with loop. I have seen that batsmen find it difficult to hit the ball which is released much slower and I intend to exploit this weakness. said Mishra.

