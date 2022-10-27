Slim pickings for students in Delhi University round 2

With the process for Delhi University’s second round of admissions having begun on Wednesday, there are slim pickings for candidates in prominent colleges, with no unreserved seats remaining vacant in their popular arts and commerce courses.

The popular BA (Hons) Psychology course is available in only 12 colleges and none of them has any unreserved seats vacant going into the second round of admissions.

Other popular courses also only have a handful of unreserved seats vacant, mostly in remote or lesser-known colleges.

BA (Hons) Political Science is offered in 46 colleges. Going into the second round, there are only 23 vacant seats across 10 colleges. BA (Hons) Economics is offered in 40 colleges, and there are nine seats vacant across just four colleges—Aurobindo College (Evening), Shyam Lal College (Evening), Satyawati College (Evening) and Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Evening.

The popular BCom (Hons) course still has a few seats available in a higher number of colleges—it is offered in 55 colleges, and there are 86 seats vacant across 22 colleges. BA (Hons) English is offered in 48 colleges, and there are 40 seats vacant across 22 colleges.

Among the science courses, BSc (Hons) Mathematics is offered in the highest number of colleges—it is offered in 42 colleges, and it has 103 seats vacant across 20 colleges.

As of 7.15 pm on Wednesday, 21,312 candidates who have been admitted to various seats in the first round of admissions have opted to “upgrade”. Candidates who opt for upgradation will automatically be upgraded in the second round to a course-college combination they have ranked higher in their preference list if they are high enough on the programme merit list among those vying for a given seat. If a new preference is allocated to a candidate, their claim to the earlier allocated seat is forfeited automatically leading to “auto-cancellation”.

Popular colleges have few seats available in any course. There are no vacant seats in Shri Ram College of Commerce in any category except one in BA (Hons) Economics and two in BCom (Hons) reserved for PWD candidates. Lady Shri Ram College for Women does not have a single unreserved seat remaining vacant. Across its 23 courses, there are 52 vacant seats in different reserved categories, of which 28 are seats reserved for PWD candidates. In St Stephen’s College as well, all seats except those reserved for PWD candidates are filled, except for two unreserved seats in BSc (Hons) Chemistry, five in BSc (Hons) Physics and one each in its two BSc programme courses.

Hindu College has no vacant unreserved seats in any of its arts or commerce courses except one each in BA (Hons) Sanskrit and BA Programme (Sanskrit and Political Science). Miranda House presents the same picture — among its arts courses, there is one vacant unreserved seat each in two BA programme combinations. However, candidates still have opportunities in science programmes in popular colleges as these still have a relatively higher number of vacancies. Hindu College has eight vacant unreserved seats each in BSc (Hons) Botany, BSc (Hons) Physics and BSc (Hons) Zoology; six in BSc (Hons) Chemistry; and eight across its two BSc programme courses. Hansraj College has a number of seats available in its Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Geology, Physics, Zoology and BSc programme courses.

Candidates will have till 4.59 pm on Thursday to opt for “upgrade” and reorder their higher preferences in a way to maximise their chances of being upgraded to a preferred vacant seat. The second round seat allotments will be released to candidates at 5 pm on October 30, and candidates will have from 10 am on October 31 to 4.59 pm on November 1 to accept their seats.