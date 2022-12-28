Slight respite from cold in Delhi, no fog reported

In a slight respite from cold weather conditions, the morning temperature in Delhi Wednesday was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the sun is going to be up and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 19 degrees Celsius during the day.

Delhi has seen low temperatures over the past three days, with the mercury falling below even that in some hill towns.

Strong winds in the morning meant that there was no fog and the visibility at Palam was around 500 metre at 5.30 am. This had dropped to 50 m on Tuesday.

The whole of North India has been reeling under a cold wave over the past four days under the impact of cold winds from the hills. In Delhi, however, the winds changed direction to west-southwesterly, which led to a let-up in cold weather conditions.

According to the IMD forecast, though, the coming few days are expected to see similar weather with episodes of moderate fog through the week.