Sleeping pills, electrocution, staged robbery: Wife, her friend held for builder’s murder in South Delhi

Police said the couple’s son was not home. He had gone to take part in the recently concluded Kanwar Yatra.

Fifty-five-year-old builder Munna Lal was found dead at his residence in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar in the wee hours of Monday. His wife Manju alias Nazia (45) informed the police. She appeared devastated when she told officers that a robber had allegedly sneaked in, ransacked the house and killed Munna.

Manju said when she stepped out of her room hearing a commotion, her husband was already lying on the floor.

Police said the couple’s son was not home. He had gone to take part in the recently concluded Kanwar Yatra.

A case was registered and a probe launched. But when officers dug deeper, nothing substantiated Manju’s version of the story.