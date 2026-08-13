Sleeping pills, electrocution, staged robbery: Wife, her friend held for builder’s murder in South Delhi

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Fifty-five-year-old builder Munna Lal was found dead at his residence in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar in the wee hours of Monday. His wife Manju alias Nazia (45) informed the police. She appeared devastated when she told officers that a robber had allegedly sneaked in, ransacked the house and killed Munna.
Manju said when she stepped out of her room hearing a commotion, her husband was already lying on the floor.
Police said the couple’s son was not home. He had gone to take part in the recently concluded Kanwar Yatra.
A case was registered and a probe launched. But when officers dug deeper, nothing substantiated Manju’s version of the story.
Police said as footage of CCTV cameras installed around Munna’s house were scanned, an unknown masked man was spotted entering the house around 1.45 am and leaving around 3.15 am.
When police scanned the call detail records of the members of the victim’s family, they found that Manju had been in constant touch with one man. He was later identified as Chaman who was seen in the CCTV footage, they said.
“Forensic examination and technical surveillance followed. Manju was questioned. She and Chaman were subsequently nabbed,” a police officer said.
Explaining their role, police said that what they committed was not a crime of passion but a calculated, planned murder. They added that Manju had roped in her 20-year-old friend, Chaman, who works as a mechanic, promising him Rs 5 lakh for the job.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said she even paid Rs 20,000 to Chaman on the night of the murder.
Police said Munna and Manju — who were married for 22 years — were frequently at odds. Manju allegedly fought with her husband over money.
Officers said that sending her son for Kanwar Yatra was also part of Manju’s plan.
“On August 9, Chaman handed Manju sleeping pills. She ground the pills and mixed those in Munna Lal’s food. When he fell into a deep sleep, the two allegedly attacked him. They thrashed the victim, strangled him with a rope and administered electric shocks to make sure he was dead,” a police officer said.
The accused then cleaned the crime scene to hide and destroy evidence, police said. In a bid to stage the incident as a robbery-cum-murder, they made the house untidy to make it look like it had been ransacked.
The officer said Chaman’s friend Kishan has also been detailed for allegedly harbouring him. Police are yet to ascertain if he had played any other role.
DCP Mittal said the motive appears to be financial discord and an extramarital relationship which Manju had got involved in. “The manner in which the crime was planned and executed indicates premeditation,” he said, adding further probe is underway.
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