Sleeping on footpath, two children dead in accident involving BMW

Out for a ride to allegedly test the speed of his uncle’s new BMW car last week, a 27-year-old businessman ended up hitting a WagonR which flipped and fell on people sleeping under a flyover in South Delhi, killing two minors and injuring eight others, police said.

The incident took place on June 10 at the Lodhi Road Flyover. Police said the occupants of the WagonR were also injured. The accused allegedly fled and was arrested days after the incident.

Police said they received a PCR call around 4.30 am. DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We found that a black BMW had hit a WagonR which then flipped and fell on people sleeping under the flyover. They were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where two children, Rohini (6) and her brother Amir (10), were declared dead. The others were also severely injured.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The WagonR driver, Yatin Sharma (18), told police that he was with three of his friends at the time. “I am a student and also work as a PR promoter. Today, I was driving from Samrat Hotel to Surya Hotel with my friends… Around 4.30 am, we were crossing the flyover when a black car hit our car on the right side… My car got dragged towards the end of the flyover and rammed into the footpath. The impact was such that it flipped and fell on the people sleeping on the footpath. My friends and I were injured. People helped us out and we saw others trampled under the car… The car driver left from the Moolchand side,” reads the FIR lodged on Sharma’s complaint.

Police said there were no eyewitnesses except the injured persons who didn’t remember anything about the black car.

“CCTV cameras near the flyover were not functional. We then looked at cameras near Oberoi Hotel, Lodhi Road and Barapullah. Using CCTV mapping and analysing over 120 cameras… the car was identified as a BMW. The owner was traced, and he told us that the car was with his nephew Sahil Narang (27), who gave it for servicing at a workshop in Noida. Sahil was arrested from his residence in Nirman Vihar. The BMW was seized from the authorised repair centre,” said DCP Pandey.

According to police, Sahil said during questioning that he and his uncle were coming from the airport and wanted to test the car. “The offending vehicle was newly purchased. Sahil was testing the speed and control of the car and he hit the WagonR,” said the DCP.

Sahil has been booked under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence. He recently completed his graduation and runs a garment business in Noida, police said.