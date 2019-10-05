Slap fallout: Ex-South Delhi mayor, husband expelled from BJP membership

The BJP Friday expelled former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary and her husband Azad Singh from the party.

Separate statements issued by the party on the expulsion of both leaders read: “You have been expelled from the primary membership of the party on the instructions of Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari with immediate effect.”

Chaudhary’s husband Singh was earlier removed from the post of district president after a purported video of him slapping his wife had surfaced.

Weeks later, Sarita Chaudhary was also suspended from the post of convener of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in Delhi. Tiwari had at the time said that the action was taken after videos were brought before the party in which Chaudhary could allegedly be seen slapping her husband.

A senior BJP leader said that the purported videos were found by a committee formed to probe the incident of violence at the BJP’s Pandit Pant Marg office, following which a decision to expel both of them was taken.