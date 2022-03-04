Skywalk between New Delhi Railway station and Ajmeri Gate to be inaugurated tomorrow

Delhi Metro commuters who currently have to take a rickshaw or walk to reach Ajmeri Gate railway station will soon get relief as the much-awaited ‘skywalk’ between there and New Delhi railway station will be inaugurated for public use tomorrow.

“This dedicated skywalk will be of great benefit to provide seamless connectivity between one of the busiest hubs of New Delhi railway station and Metro stations of New Delhi on Yellow Line and Airport Express Line,” said a DMRC official.

The 242-metre skywalk, constructed by the DMRC in collaboration with the Northern Railway, will also help streamline the traffic flow on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station. It has escalators and lifts for the physically disabled and is also equipped with CCTVs and smart lighting systems.

“The construction of this unique skywalk, in a hub witnessing significant traffic, was a major engineering challenge, including the disruptions posed due to the pandemic. The structure had to be built above a functional underground Metro station just three metres below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg. Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends, ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby,” said the official.

The skywalk is an extension of the already existing foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and will connect the Ajmeri Gate side of the station with the New Delhi Metro station as well as the multilevel parking across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points.