Skills development fair to be held in Greater Noida next week

A skill development fair will be organised in Greater Noida next week to provide skill development opportunities for locals in the area.

According to Greater Noida Industrial Authority officials, the Kaushal Vikas Mela will be held in association with National Skill Development Corporation.

Presently, there are four skill development centers operating in the Greater Noida region.

In these set-ups, locals are given training in different trades and businesses. The officials aim to increase the participation of youngsters from rural areas.

A meeting was held between Authority officials and 12 skill development training institutions. The organisations have been directed to finalise a location and hold a large-scale fair that can draw crowds. At the fair, booths will be set up which will provide information about different skills from technical to manufacturing.

Many such institutions are also associated with companies and are likely to provide employment to those training with them, said officials. The Authority earlier co-organised a job fair with Noida Authority in which nearly 7800 people signed up to apply.