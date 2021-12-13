More than 700 locals registered for a one-day skill development fair held in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Sunday. The event was jointly organised by Greater Noida Authority, the local administration and Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission.

According to officials, 717 youngsters signed up for the various skill training programmes. The event was inaugurated by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, who also interacted with the beneficiaries. Officials have also been directed to hold more such events to improve the employment scenario of the area.

Nearly 33 partner institutions had set up stalls at the fair, officials said. Selected candidates will be given skill training in logistics, apparel, automotive, construction, power, telecom, electronics, agriculture and other sectors.

The officials said that several of the youngsters who had come to attend the fair had been unable to get jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and were looking to better their chances of getting employed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier stated that the government has provided nearly 4.5 lakh jobs through recruitment processes since they came into power in 2017.