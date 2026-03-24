‘Workers migrating abroad need skill certification to reduce rejection risk’: NSDC head of research

Listing core issues as different competency expectations by jurisdictions, varying assessment standards across countries and lack of integrated labour market intelligence, Debdeep De said joint skill assessments can be helpful.

Every migrating worker from India should possess a valid, verifiable skill certification aligned to the requirements of other countries that would help reduce rejection risk, strengthen employers’ confidence and enhance India’s reputation as a quality-assured workforce provider, Debdeep De, Head of Research, National Skill Development Corporation said on Monday.

Speaking at a discussion on international skilled mobility and migration organised by Policy & Development Advisory Group and International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD), De also said there could be a digital card-like ‘skill passport’ which would include verified credentials.

Listing core issues as different competency expectations by jurisdictions, varying assessment standards across countries and lack of integrated labour market intelligence, De said joint skill assessments can be helpful. “For example, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there is a skill verification program where there’s joint assessment and the assessor is from the destination country. We just comply with the requirements,” he said.