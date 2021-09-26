Sixth sero survey: 28k samples will be analysed, says Satyendar Jain

The sixth sero-survey for Covid-19, which started Friday, will see 28,000 samples being analysed to determine the spread of disease in the capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Saturday.

This is the first survey to be done after Delhi was hit by a fourth Covid wave in April and May, and the sixth to be conducted in the city.

As per the last such survey, it was determined that 56.13 per cent of the 28,000 people surveyed had developed antibodies against Covid.

“The survey will be carried out in 280 wards of Delhi, including New Delhi Municipal Council and Cantonment Board wards. 100 samples from each ward will be collected. The government aims to collect 28,000 samples randomly from people from all 280 wards of the city in the survey. It is one of the biggest serological surveys and we are hoping for a more accurate and positive report after the survey is over,” Jain said.

The government said in an official statement that experts expect a high sero-positivity during this round, as it comes after the wave in April and May, when the peak cases touched almost 28,000 in a day.