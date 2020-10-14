Sixth arrest in DU student murder case

Rajput, who studied at DU’s School of Open Learning, and also took tuitions in the area, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Six days after a 19-year-old Delhi University student was killed, allegedly over his friendship with a 21-year-old woman, Delhi Police arrested a sixth accused Tuesday evening. On October 7, Rahul Rajput was beaten up in Northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, allegedly by the woman’s two brothers, Mohd. Raj and Manwar Hussain, and their friends. Police arrested the two brothers and apprehended three juveniles.

On Tuesday, 18-year-old Shubham Bhardwaj, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was also arrested, police said. DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “Bhardwaj is a friend of the woman’s brothers and was involved in the incident.”

The woman is an eyewitness in the case and left home after the incident. She has been living at a shelter home since.

Rajput, who studied at DU’s School of Open Learning, and also took tuitions in the area, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

On Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference, where he claimed, “On one hand, BJP says that Hindu is in danger and on the other hand in front of Delhi Police a Hindu boy was beaten to death; why didn’t the police stop them?” He claimed the “key witness in the case is being harassed by Delhi Police”.

DCP Arya denied the allegation and said: “A case of murder under section 302/34 IPC was registered and five accused in the case were immediately apprehended. It is clarified that it was a dispute between two families on a personal issue and there are no communal overtones in the matter. The area is peaceful and police are keeping a close vigil in the area. All are requested to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd