Friday, June 22, 2018
Six years later, missing boy from Delhi traced to Punjab

The AHTU unit started pasting posters of the boy at railway stations and public places.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 2:21:39 am
"Several police teams checked railway stations along multiple routes for the boy," said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Alok Kumar. (Representational/Express photo)
Six years after a three-year-old boy went missing from his home in north Delhi, police have traced him to Punjab. Police said the boy had wandered off from his house in Lahori Gate while playing and had gone missing.

“Several police teams checked railway stations along multiple routes for the boy,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Alok Kumar.

After leaving home, the boy rode several trains and went to multiple places, police said. He was seven when he was spotted by a couple—a man called Sanjay and his wife–on a local train in Lakhi Sarai in Bihar, who took him with them, police added.

After spending one month in Bihar, the couple left for Punjab. “The couple kept looking for the boy’s parents. They also asked locals to help,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the AHTU unit started pasting posters of the boy at railway stations and public places. Finally, a neighbour of Sanjay spotted the boy’s poster at New Delhi railway station and contacted Sanjay, who asked her to contact police.

Police informed the boy’s parents, who recognised him by a scar on his forehead.

