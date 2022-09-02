scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Six-year-old girl mauled by pitbull in Ghaziabad

The girl’s father, Prem Kumar, filed a complaint against the dog’s owner at Loni Border police station. The family also alleged they were intimidated by the owner.

Prem Kumar said his daughter sustained severe injuries in one of her ears which will require treatment for over two years. (Getty Images/Representational)

A six-year-old girl was mauled by a pet pitbull last month in Ghaziabad’s Loni. The incident took place on the night of August 15 when the girl, Khwaish, was playing in the local park.

Police registered an FIR on Thursday (September 1) under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). “Filing chargesheet and going to court will take 10-15 days,” said the investigating officer.

Kumar said his daughter sustained severe injuries in one of her ears which will require treatment for over two years.

The father said the owner and his family had initially agreed to bear the treatment cost and paid for the initial treatment at Ganga Ram hospital, which was around Rs 72,000. However, the father alleged, the owner declined to bear the cost of further treatment. Following this, Kumar filed the complaint.

Kumar said treatment for over two years will cost about Rs 6-8 lakh. “My only request and appeal is that treatment of my daughter keeps going,” he said.

“(The owner) denied bearing treatment costs and said… file a court case, file a complaint, do whatever you wish,” the father alleged, as per the FIR.

The FIR also alleged that the owner hurled abuses at Kumar and his family. Kumar further alleged the owner also demanded that the money he paid at the hospital be returned.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:19:30 am
