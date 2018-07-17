Delhi: Six-year-old abducted and raped, one arrested

The doctor who operated on the girl claimed: “Her private parts had to be reconstructed”. (Representational Image) The doctor who operated on the girl claimed: “Her private parts had to be reconstructed”. (Representational Image)

A six-year-old homeless girl was raped allegedly by an unknown person on July 14 in central Delhi, and is currently recuperating at a government hospital after a “strenuous four-hour-long surgery”, police said.

As per the parents of the victim, she went missing at 5 pm on Saturday and was found in a pool of blood at 11.30 pm.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal visited the survivor at the hospital on Monday. She said, “The girl told her parents the next day that she was picked up by a eunuch and taken to a room where a man raped her.”

The DCW has extended monetary help to the family. Maliwal said, “They (girl’s parents) live on the streets… they are in dire need of financial and emotional support.”

The doctor who operated on the girl claimed: “Her private parts had to be reconstructed”.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they have arrested one accused, Anil alias Bicho, and a case has been registered against him. “The role of a transgender has also come out in the kidnapping, and it is being probed,” he said.

