Six peahens found dead in forest area in Aravallis

The forest and wildlife department has initiated a probe after six peahens were found dead in Wazirabad, in a forest area in Aravallis, Tuesday. Officials said the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and samples have been sent to Hisar for examination.

Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector, Gurgaon, said, “Locals in the area informed the department about six peahens lying dead… at a feeding site in Wazirabad, following which a team rushed to the area. It is suspected that fungal infection contracted from eating contaminated feed and water lying at the site may have led to the deaths. We have sent samples for examination and for a pathology report to Hisar and the report is awaited. The exact cause will be known after the report is received.”

Officials said they have also appealed to the people to stop feeding the birds in the area. “The area is frequented by peacocks and birds. In light of the incident, we have asked people to stop the feeding in the area. Often the bird feed gets contaminated due to fungus and causes infection among the birds,” added Chahal.

Anil Gandass, a wildlife conservationist, said some locals and environmentalists noticed six peahens lying dead in the vicinity and informed officials. “It appears to be a case of infection from contaminated feed. Many peacocks frequent the area around this time for feeding,” he added.