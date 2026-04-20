Six minors held days after 19-year-old tempo driver stabbed to death in Outer Delhi

Further investigation is underway, said police, adding that efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend any other individuals involved.

Six juveniles have been apprehended for the alleged involvement in the murder of 19-year-old tempo driver in Outer North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rajeev, was attacked on the evening of April 14 and later died during treatment at a hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

According to the police, information about the incident was received at around 7:44 pm at Samaypur Badli police station. A team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS.

Based on the CCTV footage and local intelligence, six juveniles were traced and apprehended. Investigators said one of them is suspected to have inflicted the fatal stab injury. The weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered.