Six men barge into Corporation Bank, shoot cashier dead

The assailants went around threatening bank employees. The assailants went around threatening bank employees.

A cashier working at the Corporation Bank in Khaira village near Chhawla was shot dead by masked men armed with weapons, who barged into the premises and made off with over Rs 2 lakh on Friday. Police said five others were injured when the six assailants opened fire outside the bank before fleeing on motorcycles.

“The victim, Santosh Kumar (45), used to work with the Indian Air Force. After he retired, he took up a job at the bank. We believe six men are involved in the case and several teams have been deputed to ascertain their whereabouts,” said a senior police officer.

According to police, the assailants went around threatening bank employees. When the cashier stood up to the attackers, police said they shot him in the chest. A police team reached the spot and found the cashier bleeding. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Apart from the money, police said the men also took a rifle owned by the bank’s security guard. Bank staff have told police that the stolen amount is more than Rs 2 lakh. A case of murder and dacoity was registered against unknown persons at Chhawla police station. Police also claimed that the incident was captured on CCTV cameras located both inside and outside the bank.

According to police, the incident took place at 3.30 pm. The men overpowered the lone security guard, Mahto, and took his rifle. “The bank manager, six employees and eight customers were in the bank when the men barged in. They told them that they would not hesitate to shoot anyone,” a police officer said.

While the assailants were figuring out where the cash was kept, police said some people mustered the courage to protest and were reportedly hit with the butt-end of the security guard’s rifle. “The assailants began to tie up those in the bank, when Santosh put up a fight. One of the men pulled out a pistol and shot him dead,” said the officer.

Santosh lived with his wife and two children in Prem Nagar.

Earlier this week, a 62-year-old guard of a cash van was shot dead during a failed robbery attempt at the DND flyway. The incident took place when armed persons in a car overtook the van and opened fire in order to steal a cash consignment.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App