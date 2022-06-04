Six killed in fire at chemical factory in UP’s Hapur

At least six people died and more than 15 people were injured in a chemical factory fire at Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur on Saturday afternoon, with preliminary information suggesting that a boiler had exploded at the site.

Uttar Pradesh | A blast happened in a boiler in a chemical factory in Hapur district. Multiple fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/WUGwiRKuvn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 4, 2022

Officials said that the toll could go up and that most people trapped in the fire were labourers working at the plant.

The gate of the factory where the blast took place. (Express Photo) The gate of the factory where the blast took place. (Express Photo)

The factory was located at a Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) site in Hapur’s Dhaulana area. More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to the site, officials said. Search and rescue operations are being carried out.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the family of the deceased. He also directed senior officials to reach the factory and expedite rescue operations.

Fire department officials said they are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.