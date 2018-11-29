Hours after award was announced, Delhi police arrested two absconding

On November 26, the Delhi Police Special Cell announced the arrest of two suspected “illegal arms manufacturers” from Meerut in a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh police. Each man carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

Except, six hours before the two were actually arrested, the police officially declared the combined Rs 2 lakh reward.

Documents accessed by The Indian Express show that a proposal for a reward was sent to Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) on October 26 but was officially declared on Monday evening after the approval of Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said Wednesday that he was not aware of when the reward was announced. And during a press briefing Tuesday, he had said that the reward was announced “recently”. The two men arrested, Samir (25) and Furkan (45), faced charges of robbery and theft and carried a total reward of Rs 1.25 lakh each — Rs 1 lakh by the Delhi police and Rs 25,000 by the Meerut police.

Kushwah, on Tuesday, had said that several teams of the Special Cell were working on illegal arms manufacturing modules who supplied Delhi and that police teams were stationed in Meerut for the last one month after busting an arms gang.

“On November 26, we received information in Meerut that Furkan and Samir would come near Suhel Garden in Meerut at around 10 to 11 PM. They immediately shared this specific information with the Crime Branch and Lisadi Gate police team of Meerut and a joint team was constituted,” he said.

According to Kushwah, the police set a trap near Suhel Garden where the two men arrived on a scooter at about 10.55 pm on Monday. “When the accused were asked to surrender, they opened fire on a police team. In total, 13 rounds of fire were exchanged between the police and the accused, during which Samir was injured on his left leg. He was rushed to a government hospital in Meerut, where he is recuperating,” he said, adding that two pistols and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Police said that both men were allegedly active in Delhi, Haryana, UP and other northern states and had over a dozen cases of robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, assault on police, rioting and criminal intimidation against them different police stations. Police also said Samir was arrested earlier in seven cases and Furkan arrested in four criminal cases.