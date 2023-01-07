scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Six held for murder of two cousins in Ghaziabad

After the bodies were recovered, relatives had pointed the finger at a smelting factory which the cousins had complained about as it polluted the area.

The Ghaziabad police have arrested six men for their alleged role in the murder of two cousins. (Representational image via Unsplash)
Six held for murder of two cousins in Ghaziabad
The Ghaziabad police have arrested six men for their alleged role in the murder of two cousins, whose bodies were found in Teela Mod area. The faces of the victims also appeared to have been burned, possibly by a corrosive substance. The accused were identified as Sanjeev, Janak Singh, Pintu, Anuj, Virendra, and Sukhbir.

DCP (Trans Hindon) Deeksha Sharma said, “On January 4, two bodies were found within the jurisdiction of Teela Mod police station. They were identified by their family as Durgesh and Gaurav Kasana. Five teams were deployed to technically investigate the matter along with ground intelligence. On January 6, the accused were arrested…. one more is absconding.”

According to police, Sanjeev and the absconding accused owned agricultural land in the Kotwalpur area, where Janak Singh operated the smelter on contract. Pintu and Virendra worked there as labourers. When the cousins arrived there to object to the smelter around 10.30 pm on December 31, they were murdered and their bodies disposed of in two fields about half a kilometre away from the factory.

According to the DCP, Gaurav was shot dead and Durgesh’s throat was slit.

Police have recovered the motorcycle of the deceased, a double-barrel shotgun with two live shells, and a .315-bore country pistol with a live round.

A case has been filed at the Teela Mod police station under sections relating to rioting, murder, the disappearance of evidence and misappropriation of property, as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 09:38 IST
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire killed while practising tow-in surfing in Nazare

