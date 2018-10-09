Six held for inviting doctors for ‘felicitation event’ — and making them pay for it

Accused had earlier cheated a group of educationists Accused had earlier cheated a group of educationists

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly duping 25 doctors from across the country by organising a felicitation programme without proper documentation and taking money from them for the function, police said.

The doctors were picked at random through a Google search, and were told they would be felicitated with the ‘National Healthcare Acme Awards’, which would be given by two Members of Parliament and other famous doctors at a five-star hotel, police said.

The event was postponed once, after doctors were informed that a Union minister would not be able to attend the event. It was then scheduled on October 7. After the doctors paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 and turned up at the hotel, they were greeted with a musical performance by a local singer, who was later named as the chief guest along with an astrologer.

“They were annoyed when the local singer was announced as the chief guest along with an astrologer. Instead of the MPs giving certificates, the accused persons gave them certificates with their own signatures, following which a fight took place between the organisers and the doctors,” a police officer said.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Ramendra Kumar Raj, Swati Priya, Amrit Saw, Deepak Kumar Gupta, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Rizwanul.

Raj has an MTech degree and his wife has completed a BEd course, said the officer, adding that they were unemployed and resorted to con jobs.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “Out of the six, four are from the same family. They charged anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 from each doctor, under the pretext of media, award and organising expenses.”

Police said that five of the accused persons are graduates. They had earlier cheated a group of educationists, but no complaint was filed in the matter, added the officer.

Following the fight, the doctors had made a PCR call and managed to retrieve more than Rs 1 lakh from the accused.

A case of cheating and common intention was registered against the accused at Okhla Industrial Area police station, said the officer.

