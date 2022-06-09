Delhi: Six held for assaulting traffic inspector

Six persons, including two women, were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly manhandling and assaulting a Delhi traffic police personnel in South Delhi’s Tigri . The traffic inspector was issuing challan to a man for triple riding when he and his sisters allegedly attacked him. According to police, the trio were triple riding without helmets. A video of the incident shows three people thrashing the inspector while two policemen are seen trying to stop the assault.

One of the women alleged that the inspector slapped her. Police denied the allegations and said the trio started the fight.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said “During checking, three persons, Mohit (21) along with his two sisters, were coming on a motorcycle. The traffic police personnel stopped their vehicle and asked them to show documents. All three resisted and manhandled the staff. Later Mohit called two others, Manoj Kumar (37) and Amit Shukla (19), and his father Kamaljeet to the spot. All six of them obstructed the police officials from performing their duties. An FIR has been registered and all have been arrested,” she said.

In his FIR, traffic inspector (C R Park circle) Rajender Prasad said, “Around 10 am, three constables, a head constable and I were performing duty in Devli Mor. My staff noticed a bike with a defective number plate, and the rider and two pillion riders were not wearing helmets. After stopping them, the HC asked him for his driving license, but he refused to produce it. The women intervened and claimed that they are law graduates and asked me to show the gazette notification permitting issuing of challan, and started to misbehave.”