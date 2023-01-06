Six Greater Noida policemen suspended after robber escapes from custody

Six policemen from Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 police station, including Station House Officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar, have been suspended after a man accused of robbery escaped from police custody on Thursday. Three police teams were deployed to track the accused, Rajiv, down and he was caught at his residence but he attempted to escape again and was injured in the bid.

Apart from the SHO, two sub-inspectors and three constables were also suspended.

“He was taken into custody on January 4 under a non-bailable warrant. On January 5, he fled from custody and an FIR has been filed regarding the matter,” ADCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

ADCP Khan said that Rajiv was arrested from his house and was being brought back to the police station when he “became aggressive and tried to snatch a pistol from a police officer”.

“The police had to fire a bullet in self-defence. He was wounded and has been sent to hospital for treatment,” Khan added.

In December, a rape accused had escaped from police custody during a medical check-up on the pretext of going to the toilet. He was arrested a week later and action was taken against a head constable and home guard.