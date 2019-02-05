‘Six fresh complaints against founder of Love Commandos’

Six days after Delhi Police arrested Sanjoy Sachdev, the founder of NGO Love Commandos, from a central Delhi shelter home for allegedly extorting money and intimidating couples they sheltered, the Delhi Commission for Women has claimed that they have received six new written complaints against Sachdev.

“In the last few days, several couples have reached out to us with their accounts against the shelter home. The nature of complaints is similar — the NGO extorted money, threatened them if they didn’t cooperate, took away their IDs and marriage certificates, and the members verbally abused them,” said Swati Maliwal, DCW chief.

On February 1, Maliwal sent across copies of the complaints, along with a letter to M S Randhawa, DCP (Central): “After the operation, the Commission has received more complaints from couples across the country who have alleged similar patterns of extortion, confinement, seizure of documents, forceful consumption of liquor as well as mental and physical torture by the owner of the NGO and other functionaries.”

The NGO claims to give shelter and legal aid to couples who have eloped after fearing for their lives, and Sachdev featured on Aamir Khan’s TV show Satyamev Jayate in 2012.

On Monday, the DCW received a written complaint from a UK-based woman, who claimed to have undergone similar treatment in 2016. In the email, she wrote that the NGO allegedly extorted Rs 50,000 from the couple.

“The day I reached there, I was ill but wasn’t allowed to go to the doctor or get medicine. The rice was full of worms. The beds were smelly, and there were no pillows or blankets, and we covered ourselves with dupattas,” she wrote. Calling it the “worst seven days of her life,” the woman claimed in the email that she wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Minister of External Affairs but got no response.

According to sources, “another couple from Maharashtra wrote to DCW about a similar ordeal they allegedly went through in 2016”. The couple alleged that the NGO extorted “Rs 18,500 from them, seized their Arya Samaj marriage certificate and verbally abused them.”

On January 29, the DCW and the Delhi Police rescued four couples from the shelter home in central Delhi.

“The couples were already in a vulnerable state as they had run away from their homes, and were scared of approaching police. Many are approaching us now, and apart from the six written complaints, we have received several phone calls too. We have asked the couples to give us their ordeal in writing,” claimed Maliwal.